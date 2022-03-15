KINGSPORT - Brenda Kaye Bullock Clark, 70, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022 surrounded by her family following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Ryan Shaffer officiating. Graveside services will take place at 1:00pm on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending the graveside services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30pm and then proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robbie, James and Ronnie Bullock, Michael Hammonds, Jeff Hurd, Jeff Sanders, Luke Arnold, Cole Dolan and Jeff Statzer.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Brenda Clark.