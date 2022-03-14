KINGSPORT - Brenda Kaye Bullock Clark, 70, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022 surrounded by her family following an extended illness.
Born in Kingsport, Tennessee on October 7, 1951, she has resided in Kingsport for the last 30 years. She retired on disability from Exide in 2003 following 2 years of service. Brenda was an avid bingo player.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mom, grandma, sister, and friend who loved to play cards, bake cakes, dancing, sitting outside, swinging, enjoying the sunshine and watering her flowers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Hospice and Lance Fields at Bloomingdale Fire Department.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Ray and Donald Ray; and sister-in-law, Ann Ray.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Rudy Clark of Kingsport; daughter, Kim Hurd of Kingsport; sons, Ronnie “Punk” Bullock, Jr. (Susan) of Maryville, TN, Robbie Bullock (Michele) of Maryville, TN, and James “Skeeter” Bullock of Newport, TN; 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Courtney and Sara Judd, Brayden Hurd, Caitlin Cook, Hannah Herin, Abby Rogers, Samantha Parrott, Cody, Heather, Candice, Brooke, Megan, and Liam Bullock; sisters, Connie Dolan (Cole) and Sandy Statzer (Jeff), both of Kingsport; sister-in-law, Wilma Ray of Kingsport; two special cousins, Trish Hicks and Sandra Smallwood; special friends, Bobby Baines, Ruby Adams and Cindy Sexton and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Ryan Shaffer officiating. Graveside services will take place at 1:00pm on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending the graveside services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30pm and then proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robbie, James and Ronnie Bullock, Michael Hammonds, Jeff Hurd, Jeff Sanders, Luke Arnold, Cole Dolan and Jeff Statzer.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Brenda Clark.