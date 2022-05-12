KINGSPORT - Brenda Kay Riner, 68, of Kingsport, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville after a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 14th at Apostolic Gospel Church. Burial will follow in Webb Family Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
