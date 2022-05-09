KINGSPORT - Brenda Kay Riner, 68, of Kingsport, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville after a brief illness. Born in Kingsport where she resided most of her life, Brenda was a 1972 graduate of Lynn View High School. She retired from Brock Services in 2016 after many years of service. Brenda was an active member of the Apostolic Church.
She was preceded in death by parents, Willard Rogers and Myrtle Ward, and brother, David Rogers.
Brenda is survived by daughter, Amanda Gail Riner; sons, Jeff Riner, Scott Riner and wife, Heather, and Nathan Riner and wife, Jackie; grandchildren, Austin Riner, Courtney Riner, Brooklyn Riner, Jessica Gordon, Carleigh Gordon and Jeff Riner Jr.; sister, Betty Ward; brothers, Larry Rogers and wife, Linda, Carl Rogers and wife, Sue, Jim Ward and Buster Ward; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 14th at Apostolic Gospel Church. Burial will follow in Webb Family Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
