KINGSPORT - Brenda Kay Quillen, 63, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late John Abraham and Blanche Marie (Cantrel) Quillen in Kingsport, on August 5, 1958.
Brenda retired from Eastman after many years of dedicated service. She loved animals and in her free time enjoyed going to yard sales and restaurants.
In addition to her parents Brenda was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Dye and Linda Umbarger.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Allen Dye, Laura Vestal, Elizabeth Greene, Diana Simpson and Brian Umbarger; special great-niece, Dallas Vestal; along with many other great nieces and nephews.
The Quillen family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Lennis Force officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Prayer inside East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the Quillen family has requested that donations be made in Brenda’s memory to the Animal Shelter of your choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Quillen family by visiting www.eastlawnkingpsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081.