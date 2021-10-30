KINGSPORT - Brenda K. Waters, 70, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Cheevers and Rev. Lesley Cheevers officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
