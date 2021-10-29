KINGSPORT - Brenda K. Waters, 70, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born January 22, 1951, in Kingsport, to the late James and Grace Mann Johnson.
Brenda was a loving, caring and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and sister who truly cared for others.
She was a retired school teacher having taught in the Wise County Virginia School System for many years.
Brenda enjoyed making jewelry, crafts and hand knitting. Her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of fifty years, Don Waters; daughter, Marlene Thomas; grandchildren, Harley Waters and Paizhia Holman; brother, Mike Johnson.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Cheevers and Rev. Lesley Cheevers officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Brenda K. Waters and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.