KINGSPORT - Brenda K. Harrell, 76, of Kingsport departed this life December 22, 2020, at Asbury Place after a brief illness.
Brenda graduated from Lynn View High School. She worked at Kingsport Press for 38 years and 6 years at HV Imaging Center.
Brenda’s passion was doing good for others. She was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church and a member of the choir which she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Virgil Harrell; her parents, Robert and Bonnie Hutson; brother, Charles Hutson.
She is survived by her cherished twin sister, Linda Patrick; sister, Peggy Mason; special niece and nephew, Liana Smith and Larry Patrick, Jr.; sister-in-law, Nancy Hutson; niece, Julie Hutson; sister-in-law, Merle Harrell and son Brian Harrell; great nephew, Leyton Patrick; great niece, Cyerra Bedingfield.
A graveside service for Brenda K. Harrell will be conducted at 1:30 pm Monday, December 28, 2020, at Kenner Cemetery, Rogersville, TN with Pastor Ben Byrd officiating. Active pallbearers will be Larry Patrick Jr., Leyton Patrick, Douglas Smith, Brian Harrell, Gary Wayne Hicks, Larry Mosley, Travis Christian and Shawn Street. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:15 pm Monday.
Special thanks to the nurses and our forever friend and Chaplin Ben Byrd for all our spiritual needs.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VUM choir in memory of Brenda Harrell or a charity of your choice.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Harrell family.