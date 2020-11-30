GATE CITY, VA - Brenda K. Harper, 67, Gate City, VA, passed away Saturday, November 28. 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol following complications with surgery at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. She has gone to join family and the saints before her. The world was a better place when Brenda was in it and our world, as we know it, will miss her. She showed and sewed love and kindness wherever she went and her heart went out to children and those less fortunate. Brenda was a geriatric nurse for the past 35 years with most of that time at Baysmont in Kingsport where she touched so many local lives. She enjoyed arts and crafts and decorating and was most happy with her hands in the dirt enjoying nature and what it brings.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joel Icenhour and brother, Billy Icenhour.
Brenda leaves behind a loving husband, Paul; stepson, Scott; mother, Margret Icenhour; sisters, Mary Ann Gambill (Earl), and Lois Hattfield (John); brother, Lynn Osborne (Kim); many nieces and nephews, Kim Hayworth (Kevin), Beverly Gambill, Sam Icenhour (Deena), Johnny Hatfield (Katherine), Wayne Gambill (LaDeena), Billy Icenhour (Jennifer), Shannon Hyatt (Jason), BJ Hattfield (Anna), Rachel Osborne, Dustin Osborne ( Beth), Brad Osborne (Amanda) and Ja
na Osborne; and grand nieces and nephews, Meagan, Zack, Sadie, Clay, Connor, Samuel, Anne Stewart, Everett, Frances, Tyler, Bryson, Mason, Bud, Rhionna, Ryleigh, Sam, Teddy, John, Henry, Charlie and Pete.
The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The funeral service will follow in the church sanctuary at 3:00 pm with Dr. Randy Frye and Rev. Ray Amos Sr. officiating.
The graveside service will be at Johnson Cemetery in Mountain City with Rev. Sam Icenhour officiating. Brenda’s nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite children’s charity.