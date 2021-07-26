Brenda K. Bailey was born on May 30, 1955 in Hawkins County and departed this earthly life entering her heavenly home just after midnight on July 25, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at Kathy’s residence. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Chris Ferrell and Rev. Clarence Bear officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 28 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home to go in procession by 9:15 AM.
Pallbearers will be Michael Bailey, Tony Bailey, Bobby Ferguson, Christian Ferguson, Jayden Ferguson, Matthew Bailey, and Chad Pennington. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Vinson and Eddie Wright.
