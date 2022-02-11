NORTON, VA – Brenda Joyce Turner, 70, born in Norton, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 10, 2022. She was the daughter of the late John and Clara Bell Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her sister, Revona Bolling, and her sister-in-law, Teresa Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ira Luther Turner; siblings, Larry Hamilton (Nila Hamilton) of Norton, VA, Johney Hamilton of Norton, VA, Darrell Hamilton (Sherry Hamilton) of Norton, VA, Donna Phillips (Lonnie Phillips) of Norton, VA, and her brother-in-law Tom Bolling.
Brenda was a devoted mother and Mamaw that loved and cherished her family. Surviving are her children, Gary Frazier (Betty Baugus) of Norton, VA, Rachel Burgess (David Burgess) of Wise, VA, Betty Wilson (Scott Wilson) of Castle Rock, CO, Corrie Turner-Adkins (Isaac Adkins) of Kingsport, TN, Nathan Turner (Louisa Passano ) of Cincinnati, OH, and David Turner of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Frazier, Kelsey Frazier-Sun, Zackery Frazier, Alyssa Lynn Vance-Merrin, Autumn Marie Cantrell, Justin Wilson, Jessica Wilson, Alyssa Wilson, Jeanie Brown, and Isaiah Brown, Landon Adkins, Katherine Adkins, Riley Thacker, and Myra Turner; great grandchildren, Aryeen Merrin, and Deacon Cantrell; along with many nieces and nephews.
Brenda held a 38-year career in the grocery industry where she loved serving her local community and seeing friends and family on a daily basis. She was such a loyal employee and was always looking out for everyone. Brenda loved the Lord and her family tremendously. She was a member of the Stevens Church of God in Wise.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Shawn Allen officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA. Friends and family are asked to be at the funeral home by 1:30 pm Sunday to travel in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mountain Empire Older Citizens Emergency Fuel Fund, PO Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Turner Family.