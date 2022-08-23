Brenda Jean Lord Aug 23, 2022 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brenda Jean Ellis Lord, 76, passed away August 22, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brenda Jean Ellis Lord Funeral Home Jean Lord Condolence Arrangement Kingsport Pass Away Recommended for you