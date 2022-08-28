Brenda Jean Ellis Lord, 76, passed away August 22, 2022. Born in Kingsport on October 25, 1945, a daughter of the late Walter M. and Florence Phillips Ellis, she had resided in this area her entire life. Brenda was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Enos Vick Lord, Jr. in 2011; son, John Vick Lord in 2019; two granddaughters, Ashley and Aleaha; one brother, Walter M. Ellis, Jr. (Peggy), maternal grandparents, Ralph and Beulah Ellis and Myrtle Phillips; and sister-in-law, Eloise Ellis.
Brenda is survived by a daughter, Amanda Hicks and fiancé, Jessie Dennison; four grandchildren, Emily Lord, Sara Lord, Ashton Hicks and Anna Marie Hicks; brother, Phillip Ellis (Rose); sister, Faye Smith (Harold); sisters-in-law, Ina Ventura and Louise Bushell; brother-in-law, Carl W. Lord (Shelby); and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Craig Needham and Pastor Cliff Cook officiating. John Powers will provide special music. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Smith, Phillip Ellis, Steve Guy and Steve Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 550 Independence Ave., Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.