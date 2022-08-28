Brenda Jean Ellis Lord, 76, passed away August 22, 2022. Born in Kingsport on October 25, 1945, a daughter of the late Walter M. and Florence Phillips Ellis, she had resided in this area her entire life. Brenda was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Enos Vick Lord, Jr. in 2011; son, John Vick Lord in 2019; two granddaughters, Ashley and Aleaha; one brother, Walter M. Ellis, Jr. (Peggy), maternal grandparents, Ralph and Beulah Ellis and Myrtle Phillips; and sister-in-law, Eloise Ellis.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video