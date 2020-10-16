JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Gail Rambo Payne, age 73, of Johnson City, Tennessee, God called a very special angel home on October 14th, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Dana Robert Rambo, Sr. and Beatrice Honeycutt Rambo Garland(Leonard Garland). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son-in-Law: Lloyd Yonce.
Brenda was the heart of her family and always made everyone feel welcome. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. Brenda had a strong faith in our Lord. She was a member of Harrison Christian Church, and in particular loved her Women’s Group. Brenda was a former member of Fairhaven United Methodist Church for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joe Payne Sr.; children: Joe Payne Jr. (Wendy), Lisa Morley (Mike), Lora Yonce (Darin Honeycutt), and Amy Birchfield (David); Brother: Dana Robert (Bob) Rambo Jr. ; Special Niece: Vicki Diane Rambo; Grandchildren: John Payne, LtCmdr. Daniel Denton (LtCmdr. Katarina), Heather Allen (Phil), Nicholas Payne, Dave Birchfield (Chelsea), Brittney Birchfield, Alex Yonce ; Great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Aiden, Kara, JT, Dayton, Kimberlyn, Azariah, Sofia, and Amelia; and special friends: David Sanders and Debbie McGhee
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Harrison Christian Church, 2517 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City. A Celebration of Life service will follow with Rev. Susan Arnold and Pastor Brian Powell officiating. Those unable to attend, may view the livestream of the service by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MonteVistaMemorial/
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their thanks to the nursing staff of the Covid Unit at Holston Valley Medical Center for all their love and care.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Payne family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Brenda Gail Payne and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.