UMA, VA - Brenda G. Pippin, 66, of Uma, Virginia, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at her residence.
Brenda was the daughter of the late James Howard and Anna Pearl Houseright Babb.
Brenda was a CNA and was of the Baptist faith.
She enjoyed working in her flower garden, blue grass music and she loved going to the beach.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by three sisters, Beulah Johnson, Bill Johnson and Peggy McDavid.
Survivors include two sons, Scottie Walters and his wife Lisa and Andy Pippin; two sisters, Sandy McDavid and Ava McDavid; three brothers, Darrell Babb, Gary McDavid and Danny McDavid; several nieces and nephews.
Brenda’s wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Pippin family.