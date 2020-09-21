KINGSPORT - Brenda Charlesetta Calhoun) France, 67, Kingsport, TN passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Brenda was born in Sullivan County, TN on December 16, 1952 and was the daughter of the late Bascom and Bonnie (Spears) Calhoun.
She retired from the housekeeping department at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Judy McMurray; nephew, Wolmar Jack McMurray, Jr.; and her loving pet, Punky preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband, Freddie France, Kingsport, TN; sister, Kathey Wiggins and husband, Ralph, Weber City, VA; brother-in-law, Jack McMurray and wife, Gerlene, Kingsport, TN; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friend from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Church Grimm and Rev. Jimmy Combs officiating. Nancy Peters and Ronnie Tipton will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Allen Flores, Phillip Flores, Bobby France, Larry France, Tony France, Sidney France will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the France family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
