BIG STONE GAP, VA - Brenda Darlene Wells, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Lonesome Pine Hospital. She was born in Wise County, the daughter of the late James Albert White and Margaret Kathleen Phillips White. Taking care of her children and family was her number one priority. Her family remembers her kindness and care fondly. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Buford James Wells; 4 brothers: Joe White, Gary White, Fred White, and Raymond White; 2 sisters: Betty Swanson and Sandra Kay Apa.
She is survived by three children; Jamie (Darlene) Wells, Terry Wells, and Amanda (Lynn) Phillips; Grandchildren; Autumn Wells, Summer (Josh) Rhodes, Avery Wells, Carter Wells, Noelle Wells, Isaac Wells, Lucca Wells, Titus Wells, Scotty Phillips, and Leighanna Phillips; Great Grandchildren; Aberlend Rhodes, Olivia Rhodes, and Zoeiy Wells, two sisters, Juanita Thacker of SC, Shirley Stringfellow of AL; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at 11a.m. in the funeral homes chapel with pastor Brad Stapelton Officiating. The Committal service will follow in Laurel Grove/ Ramsey cemetery in Norton VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
