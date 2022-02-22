KINGSPORT - Brenda Bledsoe, 74, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
