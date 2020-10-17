NORTON, VA - Brandy Renee Lawson, 47, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jackie Ray Lawson and Sarah Sue McArthur Lawson, and a brother, Jackie Lynn Lawson.
She is survived by her son, Riley Lawson of Norton, Va.; a daughter, Elle Miller of Norton; a brother and his wife, Tim and Mechel Lawson of Norton, Va.; a sister-in-law, Vanda Lawson of Norton, Va.; aunts, uncles and cousins and her dog, Kitty.
Graveside committal services will be conducted at 1 PM Monday, October 19, 2020, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton with Stacy Potter officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 12:30 pm Monday to travel in procession to the cemetery. Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Lawson Family.