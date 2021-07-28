Brandon Shaune Spitzer passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born on October 14, 1980 in Kingsport to Cynthia “Cookie” Willis and the late Marvin Spitzer.
Brandon was a special young man who had a deep love for his family. He was extremely artistic and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother Cynthia Willis and stepfather David Willis; stepmother, Tracy Spitzer; son, Noah Spitzer; sister, Shauna Williams (Danny); brother, Jon McGlothlin; two step-brothers, Christopher and Austin Spitzer; one step-sister, Logan Gere; three nieces; two nephews; several special aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 pm before the Memorial Service at East Tennessee Funeral Home in Blountville on Saturday, July 31st with Pastor Josh Roberts and Pastor Chris Cody officiating or anytime at the home of his mother Cynthia Willis.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of America.
A full obituary can be found and viewed at www.easttnfuneral.com.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Brandon Shaune Spitzer.