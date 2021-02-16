BRISTOL - Brandon Reeves, 41, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Brandon was a born in Bristol, TN and lived in Jefferson County, TN and N. Little Rock, AR before moving back to Bristol. Brandon had a big heart and tried his best to help everyone he could. He had a sense of humor and enjoyed bringing a smile to people. Brandon loved music and loved working on old cars.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Barry Reeves; maternal grandparents, James and Blanche Boone; paternal grandfather, Johnny Reeves; brother-in-law, Seth Carr.
Brandon is survived by his daughter, Emma Reeves; parents, Janet and Rick Ragle; siblings, Mandy Carr; Staci Burton, and Joseph Reeves; nieces, Riley Condon, Persephone Carr, and Tori Burton, nephew, Scottie Burton; grandmother, Carole Reeves.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 -7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home with Rev. Jeremy Sears officiating.
