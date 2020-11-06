NICKELSVILLE, VA - Brandon Paul Ashworth, 34, of Nickelsville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence after a lengthy illness with diabetes.
Brandon was born on February 21, 1986 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He is a 2005 graduate of Twin Springs High School. Brandon was an athlete at Twin Springs lettering in football and basketball.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Paul and Rita Ashworth; fiancé and best friend, Heather Cardon; brother, Michael Ashworth (Patti); sister, Tina Ashworth Robinette (Will); nieces, Brittany Driver and Miranda Blakely (Gage); nephew, Mason Robinette; great nieces, Brooklyn Driver, Tinsley Draine; great nephew, Tucker Joe Blakely; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Addington Frame Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 PM.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Amedysis hospice and Fresenius Kidney Care for their love and care of Brandon.
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Ashworth Family.