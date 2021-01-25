KINGSPORT - Brandon Brooks, 43 of Kingsport, TN, passed away unexpectedly January 21st, 2021. He always enjoyed making a deal and was constantly trading cars. Brandon also had an appreciation for motorcycles, listening to music, and spending time with his friends. One of Brandon’s favorite childhood memories was being a part of the Boy Scouts with his father serving as the troop leader. Above all, he loved his family. Brandon will be remembered for his sense of humor, full of life and personality.
He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Paul Brooks.
Brandon is survived by his wife, Beth Brooks; son, Gabriel Lee Brooks; stepdaughter, Alexandria Olivia Woodby; mother, Nancy Brooks; brother, Brian Brooks and wife LeeAnn; step-niece, Dakota Morgan Strait and step-nephew, Jeramiah Zachery Strait; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Beck; Uncle David Gulley and wife Anita; Uncle Sam Morrison and wife Dawn; Cousins, Monique Gulley, Sabrina Gulley, Emaleigh Gulley and Thomas Morrison; lifelong best friend, Tommy Kaywood; adopted brother, Bradley Smith; special friend, Andy Jones; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, January 26 at 6pm at Grace Christian Church. 1713 E. Sevier Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to thank Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home for assisting them during this time.