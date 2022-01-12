KINGSPORT - Brandon Cody Tucker, age 31, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Friday, January 7th, 2022.
Brandon was born in 1990 in Kingsport, Tn. He lived in the area all his life. He attended Volunteer High School. Brandon was a very loving son and kind soul to all around him. He would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. So many will miss his great personality and caring nature. Brandon was also a great uncle to his only nephew, and he loved his brother and sister unconditionally. His time on earth was short however he touched so many hearts. He will be greatly missed here among his family and friends.
Brandon, we love you forever, can't wait to meet you again. Fly high.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, James and Lois Parsons; and maternal grandparents, Judy and Jr. Tucker; sister, Susie Tucker.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Jennifer and Johnny Tucker; sister, Ashley Tucker and husband Chris; brother, Johnny Jr. Tucker and wife Rhonda; nephew, Leon.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial on Saturday January 15th from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Memorial service will follow.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.