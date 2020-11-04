Brandon Ashworth Nov 4, 2020 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CITY - Brandon Ashworth, 34, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Scott County Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brandon Ashworth Johnson City Funeral Home Scott County Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.