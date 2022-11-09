Brandi Mae Wright, 33, was suddenly called home for her eternal rest on Monday, November 7, 2022, our precious daughter always opened her home and heart to stray animals and now we know God has welcomed her into his home with the same love she showed animals.
Brandi was born in Norton, Virginia to Mike & Marina Wright. She was a graduate of Coeburn High School and earned an Associate Degree in Science at MECC.
Brandi was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ralph Wright, Kerwin Ramsey, grandmother, Bernice Wright, and Aunt O’Donna Ramsey.
Brandi is survived by her parents, Mike & Marina Wright; grandmother, Sue Ramsey, Uncles, Mark (Suzanne) Ramsey, and Ricky (Diane) Wright, Aunts, Pamela Stanley, and Diane (Steve) Brooks along with a host of other relatives and a close second family of friends that were always there for her.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 11, 2022, 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Graveside Service will be conducted 11 A.M. Saturday, November 12, 2022, with Pastor Mark Ramsey officiating at the Nash Cemetery Wise, VA. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery 10:45 A.M. Saturday for service. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to your favorite animal charity such as PAWS, Wise County Animal Rescue Coalition. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.