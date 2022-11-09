Brandi Mae Wright, 33, was suddenly called home for her eternal rest on Monday, November 7, 2022, our precious daughter always opened her home and heart to stray animals and now we know God has welcomed her into his home with the same love she showed animals.

Brandi was born in Norton, Virginia to Mike & Marina Wright. She was a graduate of Coeburn High School and earned an Associate Degree in Science at MECC.

