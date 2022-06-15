KINGSPORT - Brady E. Harless, age 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
He retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 2001 after 41 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, playing gospel music, and playing the guitar for the Bible Way Trio.
He is preceded in death by parents, Lacy Brady and Radar Bell Harless; wife, Barbara Charlene; two sons, Brady Chadwick Harless and Brandon Keith Harless. Two brothers, Conley and Leon Harless.
Survived by daughters; Sherry Byrd (Jim), Sondra Binkley (Jeff); Grandchildren Matthew Morelock, Amanda Poe (Scott), Andrew Gragg,(Diana), Dareck Byrd, (Kristi); Several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sisters; Darlene Price (Tom), Gay Lynn Campbell (Rick); Brother Hershel Harless (Betty).
Due to covid, the family will conduct a private graveside service at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Harless family.