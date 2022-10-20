NASHVILLE - Bradley Weston Bacon, 30, of Nashville, formerly of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. He was a 2010 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School and attended the University of Tennessee. Bradley received his bachelor’s degree from Belmont University. While attending Dobyns Bennett he played football and was an avid Tennessee football fan. He was also a music enthusiast who loved attending shows and festivals with his friends, as well as working out and spending time at the gym. Bradley was a loving son, brother, and uncle who was known for being selfless and having an enormous heart. He was instrumental in changing so many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Bradley was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dennis and Nola Bacon; maternal grandparents, H.M. (Stokey) and Nancy Skeen Collins.

