STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Bradley Tyler Burke, age 87, passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Lee County and a retired farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zach and Mary (Miles) Burke; brothers Robert Champ Burke, Jim Bruce Burke, and infant brother John David Burke; sisters Fern Marcum, Zelma Bowens, and Francis "Wren" Tomlinson.
He was a member of Livingston's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church and last attended Blue Springs Primitive Baptist Church of Stickleyville. Tyler was known as "Pops" to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judy Burke; two children, Deborah and husband Dennis Hammonds, Larry and wife Ellen Burke, both of Stickleyville; one sister, Lois Page; grandchildren Jason and wife Vanessa Hammonds, Michael and wife Valerie Hammonds, Randy and wife Amy Hammonds, Joshua and wife Ashley Hammonds, Adam and wife Morgan Burke; great grandchildren Zachary, Bradley, Tyler, Katie, Brayden, Cassidy, Ellis, Presley, and Eli Hammonds; also by an honorary grandson, Sherman Clark, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other extended family members.
There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home, a simple graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 1pm in the Parsons Cemetery in Head Hollow. His grandsons will serve as pall bearers. In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions be made to the Stickleyville Volunteer Fire Department or Blue Springs Primitive Baptist Church.
To view obituary and sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap is serving the Burke family.