CHURCH HILL – Bradley Joe Housewright, 48, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 12:00 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The burial will follow the visitation to Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brady Ferguson, Adam Snapp, Corey Ingle, Sam Tabor, Curtis, and Rion Tabor. Justin Mounger will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the funeral expenses.
