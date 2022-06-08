CHURCH HILL – Bradley Joe Housewright, 48, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence.
Brad was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was an Estimator Project Manager for Southwest Electric. Brad was a loving father, son, and a dear friend.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Sue Housewright; grandparents, John and Thelma Buckles, Tom Housewright; beloved friend, Randall Ferguson; several aunts and uncles.
Brad is survived by his daughter and best friend, Ashley Housewright (fiancé, Brady Ferguson); father, Joe Housewright (Teresa); girlfriend, Lori Jackson; grandmother, Inez Housewright; uncle, Billy Housewright (Betty); aunt, Debbie Housewright; cousin, Brian Housewright; special friends, Michelle Perry, Sam Tabor, and Dave Light; a host of extended loving family members.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 12:00 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The burial will follow the visitation to Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brady Ferguson, Adam Snapp, Corey Ingle, Sam Tabor, Curtis, and Rion Tabor. Justin Mounger will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the funeral expenses.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Housewright family.