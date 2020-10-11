GATE CITY - Bradley “Brad” Wayne Martin, 49, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Brad was born on September 11, 1971 in Kingsport, Tennessee to Donald Martin and Norma Boyer Martin. He was a 1989 graduate of Sullivan North High School. Brad was an excellent provider for his family for the last 31 years. He attended Trinity Bell Church. Brad was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many.
Brad is preceded in death by his mother, Norma Lee Boyer Martin; along with his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 26 years, Sandra “Sandy” Martin; daughter, Haley Martin; father, Donald Martin Sr.; brother, Donald Martin Jr. and wife, Dee; father and mother in-law, Jimmy and Norma Calhoun; brother in-laws, Michael (Angie) Calhoun, Josh (Crystal) Calhoun, and Justin (Tara) Calhoun; along with 5 nieces, 1 nephew, 2 great nephews, and 1 great niece.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Riley Boy officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Holston View cemetery with Pastor Riley Boy officiating. Michael Calhoun, Josh Calhoun, Justin Calhoun, Keith Cody, James Music, Noah Crawford, Craig “CK” Meade, Daniel Rhoton will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM to go in procession.
