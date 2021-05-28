Bradford Cecil Oaks May 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Bradford Cecil Oaks, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Orchard View.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Service Cecil Oaks Bradford Hill Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.