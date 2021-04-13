CHURCH HILL – It is with great sadness of those who loved Brad Allen Depew, 52, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 11, 2021 after a battle with an extended illness.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Valley View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Larkins, Terry Larkins, Jamie McLain, Chip Whitaker, and Craig Depew.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical team at MHH for extensive care during his last month.
