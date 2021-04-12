CHURCH HILL – It is with great sadness of those who loved Brad Allen Depew, 52, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 11, 2021 after a battle with an extended illness.
Brad’s youth was spent on the heels of his grandfather, James Earl Larkins, graduating from VHS then career in law enforcement. Brad loved having fun fishing, camping, farming-raising chickens, and goats. Watching his son enjoy life with a passion for the same things was his greatest joy. Brad will be greatly missed by family, friends, and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Larkins McLain; father, Danny Depew; maternal grandfather, James Earl Larkins; paternal grandmother, Louise Depew; brother, Chad Roberts.
Brad is survived by his son, Brandon Depew who was his hero (fiancée Malaya Swafford); sister, Melonie McLain; nieces, Corey, Logan, and Jordan, nephew, Evan; paternal grandmother, “Bunny” Mary Larkins; dearest aunt, Linda Depew; along with several more aunts, uncles, and cousins. Special loved ones; Deven and Gracie “Pooloo” Gillenwater.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Valley View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Larkins, Terry Larkins, Jamie McLain, Chip Whitaker, and Craig Depew.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical team at MHH for extensive care during his last month.
