BRISTOL, TN - Boots A. Ramsey, 86, of Bristol, TN, passed away at Franklin Woods Hospital Thursday October 7, surrounded by her family.
Boots was born in Sullivan County and graduated from Bluff City High School with honors class of 1955. She was a homemaker and retired from Sullivan County School System (Mary Hughes School). Boots was a member of New Bethel Presbyterian Church and Bluff City Chapter 414 Order of the Eastern Star. She was known for making her famous mints and crocheting afghans for any occasion.
Boots was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth Fox Childress; her husband, Donald Ramsey; siblings, James Childress, Jr., Nell Vaughn, Jack Childress, Bettie Campbell, Bobbie Childress, Joe Childress, Gene Childress, Jerry Childress, Brinda Childress, and Beverlie Childress.
Boots is survived by her son, Eddie (Sharon) Ramsey; daughter, Linda (Jim) Penley; grandchildren, Nathan (Ashley) Penley, Matthew Ramsey, Emily (Chris) Corey, and Michelle (Daniel) Fuller; six great-grandchildren, Easton Corey, Leanna Penley, Emma Grace Corey, Hudson Fuller, Audra Penley and Oliver Fuller; siblings, Billie Littrell, Barbara Campbell, Beatrice Bagwell, John Childress; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday October 11 at New Bethel Presbyterian Church with a service to follow at 7pm with Dr. Angus Shaw and Minister Scott Wise officiating. The graveside service will be on Tuesday at 11am at New Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Penley, Matthew Ramsey, Chris Corey, Daniel Fuller, Ron Ramsey, Scott Ramsey, Hank Hare, and Marvin Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Vic Burdine, Simon Barr, Mike Miller and Present and Retired staff of Mary Hughes School.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Bethel Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Carolyn King, 1291 North Pickens Bridge Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686 or Mary Hughes School, 240 N. Austin Springs Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686.
The Family would like to extend special thank you to the following, Tasha Cornett Hall-NP, Kelsey Coggins-RN, Addie Lacker-RN, the 2nd and 3rd floor Staff of Franklin Woods Hospital, Brittany Perry-RN and the Staff of Princeton Assisted Living.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Ramsey family.