KINGSPORT - Bonny Beth Bernshausen Breeding, 59, of Kingsport, died Friday morning, October 29, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Kingsport (masks are encouraged). Funeral services will follow with Dr. WM Randall Frye and Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christine LaGuardia Phillips Cancer Center at Holston Valley Medical Center, 130 West Ravine, Kingsport, Tennessee, 37660.
