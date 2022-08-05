Bonnie Susan Dean Salyer Aug 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Bonnie Susan Dean Salyer, of Kingsport, TN, took her final breath on Friday, August 5th, 2022 at the age of 62 surrounded by her loved ones. Bonnie was loved by so many in her life.In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to the Children's Literacy Foundation (https://clifonline.org) in her honor as she truly loved to read.Services will be private.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video