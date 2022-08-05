KINGSPORT - Bonnie Susan Dean Salyer, of Kingsport, TN, took her final breath on Friday, August 5th, 2022 at the age of 62 surrounded by her loved ones. Bonnie was loved by so many in her life.

In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to the Children's Literacy Foundation (https://clifonline.org) in her honor as she truly loved to read.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video