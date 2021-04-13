WISE, VA - Bonnie Sue Mosier Stallard, 85, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, April 12, 2021 at her home, after a long battle with cancer.
Bonnie was born in Arno, VA. She grew up in Dunbar, VA and was a 1954 graduate of Appalachia High School.
Bonnie worked for over 30 years for Cato’s, having served as manager at both the Big Stone Gap and Norton, VA stores.
Bonnie attended the Central Freewill Baptist Church in Norton, Virginia for the last 15 years.
The way Bonnie cared for her family was truly a prime example of a Proverbs 31 woman. She worked with her hands in delight and faced each day without fear. She loved to cook and preserve garden vegetables for her family. She especially liked to can tomatoes and green beans. Bonnie was an incredibly talented lady. She loved to sew, quilt and crochet. She delighted in every stitch she made with her precious hands.
Bonnie faced the last 20 years without the love of her life, Buster. During their marriage, they enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, just being together and being with their family.
Bonnie fought Lymphoma since 2014 but she always had a positive attitude. She fought a good fight; she has now won the race.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Buster Stallard; her parents, Hiram P. Mosier and Shirley Dobbs Mosier; her brothers, JC Mosier and JD Mosier; and her sister, Brenda Mosier Sorrell.
Surviving are her two daughters, Vicky Nidiffer and husband David of Wise, VA and Debbie Herman and husband Dean of Easley, SC; four grandchildren, Matt Nidiffer and wife Heather, Michelle Clary and husband Lawson, Andrew Herman and wife Lauren and Jacob Herman and wife Kristen; six great-grandsons, Hudson Clary, Camden Nidiffer, Grayson Clary, Avery Nidiffer, Jaxon Herman and Weston Herman; her brothers and sisters, Romaine Adams, Ronald Mosier, Donald Mosier and wife Becky, Joyce Frye, Barry Mosier and wife Mary and Judy Holcomb and husband Blue; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Bonnie Stallard will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Gary Hill officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, April 15, 2021 in the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Pound, VA. Family and friends will meet at 9:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Bonnie’s honor to the Southwest Virginia Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund - 671 HWY 58 East, Norton, VA 24273. We will be following state mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks will be required and will not be supplied by the funeral home or the family. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.