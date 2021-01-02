CHURCH HILL – Bonnie Ruth Poteet, 87 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Jonesville, VA, she had lived in Church Hill for the past several years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Bonnie enjoyed working in her flowers, her garden and baking goodies for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Poteet.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 72 years, Palmer Poteet; grandchildren, Wendy Tomlinson and Brian Poteet; great-grandchildren, Sydney Thompson, Lindsey Tomlinson and Finley Poteet; great-great-granddaughter, Blaire Thompson; several nieces and nephews and a few very special friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday, January 4, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Poteet family.