Bonnie Lynn Aguayo Sep 2, 2022

Bonnie Lynn Aguayo, age 67, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Aguayo family.