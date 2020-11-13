Gate City, VA – Bonnie Lou Frank, age 67 of Gate City, VA passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Ft. Blackmore, VA on April 5, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Darius Lee and Louise Perry Gillenwater. In addition to her parents Bonnie was also preceded in death by her husband David Frank and a brother Carol Gillenwater. She was a hard worker, loved her family, friends and flowers. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her, sister, Shirley Harrington; brothers, Troy Lee Gillenwater and companion Darlene Rose, Rufus Wayne Gillenwater, Dallas Earl Gillenwater, Edwin Scott Gillenwater and Roger Allen Gillenwater; special friend, Richard Wayne Hammond; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1 PM in the Holston View Cemetery, with Rev. Johnny Duncan officiating and David and Debbie Easterling providing the music.
Pallbearers will be Cody Allen Terry and Jordan Gillenwater, Ray Carrico and Joey Gillenwater.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Wayne Hammond for being a special friend and being very helpful.
