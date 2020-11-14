Gate City, VA – Bonnie Lou Frank, age 67 of Gate City, VA passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1 PM in the Holston View Cemetery, with Rev. Johnny Duncan officiating and David and Debbie Easterling providing the music.
Pallbearers will be Cody Allen Terry and Jordan Gillenwater, Ray Carrico and Joey Gillenwater.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Wayne Hammond for being a special friend and being very helpful.
