Bonnie Kay Boochard passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 27, 2022, after suffering from a lengthy illness. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, great grandmother who always put her family first.

Bonnie was born in Greenville, MI, and raised in Lakeview, MI, where she graduated from high school in 1966. She was a great artistic talent and student. After moving to Kingsport, she attended East Tennessee State University where she was granted undergraduate and Masters of Fine Arts degrees.

