Bonnie Kay Boochard passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 27, 2022, after suffering from a lengthy illness. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, great grandmother who always put her family first.
Bonnie was born in Greenville, MI, and raised in Lakeview, MI, where she graduated from high school in 1966. She was a great artistic talent and student. After moving to Kingsport, she attended East Tennessee State University where she was granted undergraduate and Masters of Fine Arts degrees.
Bonnie was a lifelong lover of the arts. From knitting to print making, sewing and photography, she excelled at creative expression. Always willing to share her passions with others, she was also a great teacher.
She was preceded in death by her father, George L.B. Foss, her mother, Lena Pearl Foss, her brother, John William Foss.
Leaving behind are her husband of 53 years, Edward, and two daughters, Billi (David) of Johnson City, and Lindsey of Knoxville, her two grandsons, Justin Emanuel Williams, and James Edward Williams, her sister, Linda (Robert) of Newago, MI, numerous nieces and nephews, and her favorite pup, Bandit.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Son-In-Law, David Williams officiating.