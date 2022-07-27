Bonnie E. (Collins) Harris Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Bonnie E. (Collins) Harris, 104, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bonnie E. Carter-trent Scott County Arrangement Kingsport Weber City Collins Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video