KINGSPORT - Bonnie Dale Lassiter Peters, 85, of 1252 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN, entered into the Lord's rest on August 8, 2020 in Kansas City, MO after a brief illness.
Bonnie was born on January 18, 1935 in Elkhart, KS. She spent her childhood in Fort Wayne, Indiana, then married George Albert Peters of Gate City, VA and moved to this area in 1956. She was a very devoted and active member of Powell Valley and Kingsport SDA churches. She was employed, full time, until 80 years old by MEOC and Heavenly Sonshine Senior Services.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Ruby Garrett Lassiter; her son, David Peters; her husband, George Peters; her sister, Mabel Kerby; and others.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathryn Peters of Gate City, VA and Carolyn J. Arnold of Kingsport; niece, Sherry Kerby of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Erica, Joshua, Caleb, and Jacob Arnold of Kansas City, MO; cousin, Betty Jane Buchanan of Liberal, KS; and many more relatives and friends. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial service for Bonnie Peters will be hosted by CJ Arnold on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Forest Ridge Manor, 1252 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and go as they are able and speak and sing as they wish. Both indoor and outdoor settings are available. Please bring a mask and practice social distancing.