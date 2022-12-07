SURGOINSVILLE - Bolena Patterson, age 74, of Surgoinsville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her daughters and granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Patterson; mother and step-father, Martha and Herman Fincher; father, Marion Carter; granddaughter, Abby Watkins; brothers, Clarence, Junior, Cecil, Jim and Ed Carter; and step-sister, Bonnie Carter.

