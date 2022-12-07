SURGOINSVILLE - Bolena Patterson, age 74, of Surgoinsville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her daughters and granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Patterson; mother and step-father, Martha and Herman Fincher; father, Marion Carter; granddaughter, Abby Watkins; brothers, Clarence, Junior, Cecil, Jim and Ed Carter; and step-sister, Bonnie Carter.
She is survived by her sons, Johnny Patterson and wife, Becky, and Scotty Patterson; daughters, Sandra McDavid and husband, Kim, Amanda Watkins and husband, Eddie, and Pam Patterson; grandsons, John Patterson, Philip Patterson, Matthew Watkins, Jacob Watkins and Kaleb Watkins; granddaughters, Savannah Patterson, Stephanie Curtis, Chelsea Wallen and Emily McDavid; special great-granddaughter, Hope Justice, of the home; great-granddaughters, Chloe Curtis and Mia Curtis; sister, Edna Dykes; best friend, Hack Gibson; and special dog, Skippy.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill (or friends and family may visit at the home.) Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Jesse Hartgrove, Rev. Bob Simpson and Rev. Elser Bailey officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 am.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Amedysis Home Health and The Cancer Center for their care and support for Bolena during this difficult time.