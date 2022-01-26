DUNGANNON, VA - Bobby Wayne Estep, 69 of Dungannon, VA passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones. Arrangements will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.
