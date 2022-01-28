DUNGANNON, VA - Bobby Wayne Estep, age 69 of Dungannon, VA went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family and loved ones on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 28, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.
Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Brother Larry Epperson officiating.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Banner Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home at 12 Noon.
Pallbearers will be Larry Epperson, Shawn Epperson, Ethan Salyer, Colton Salyer, Perry Quillen and Jimmy Sergeant.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses from Avery Home Health.
Online condolences may be made to the Estep family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Bobby Wayne Estep.